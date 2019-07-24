Vigo County Jail Log: July 25, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Ricardo A. Hutchins, 38, 100 block of North Fourth, Clinton. Booked 2:10 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Austin L. Donham, 20, 800 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, theft and auto theft.
• Edward R. Willis, 47, 1500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Battery.
• Chace Hastings, 40, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Norfolk. Booked 5:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Aaron R Moore, 38, 5900 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Conversion, burglary and auto theft.
• Clarence D. Johnson, 53, 800 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Brian L. Hatfield, 28, 500 block of West 29th, Indianapolis. Booked 7:35 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Billy E. Rowley, 51, 500 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Andrew T. Atelski, 55, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Shawnee S. Spillers, 54, 2400 block of North Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Residential entry and battery with moderate bodily injury.
Sunday
• Christina M. Smith, 47, 8300 block of S. County Road 125 W, Carlisle. Booked 12:43 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amy N. Board, 42, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jonathan N. Rogers, 23, 1200 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Carl Dickerson, 45, 10 block of South Hanley Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Ross M. McDermott, 32, 1800 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Jesse D. Burris, 35, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Theft, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of controlled substance and criminal mischief.
• John Keller, 18, 5200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday
• Taylor M. James, 23, 100 block of Charles B Hall Avenue, Brazil. Booked 12:34 a.m. Criminal mischief, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Walker, 24, 3400 block of Autumn Ridge, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
• Mats B Alexander, no address available. Booked 1:04 a.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• William J. James, 44, 100 block of Charles B Hall Avenue, Brazil. Booked 1:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Ricky Lee Wood, 38, 2200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Charles A. Cox, 34, 2100 block of N 21st St , Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Brittney D. Ghormley, 29, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Invasion of privacy and battery with bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
