Vigo County Jail Log: July 17, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Justin D. Roacho, 32, 2300 block of West Island Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Malia Wilkinson, 26, 700 block of Radiant City Road, Nauvoo, Ala. Booked 4:47 p.m. Public nudity and public intoxication.
• Casandra L. White, 36, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Skyra C. Wilkinson, 33, no address available. Booked 5:49 p.m. Theft, counterfeiting and check deception.
• David Hammond, 30, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, residential entry and theft.
• Trevor L. Montgomery, 45, 2400 block of South 10½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Lucas M. Musgrove, 21, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Shane M. Jenkins, 34, 2400 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday
• Shane A. Hollingsworth, 44, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Court order.
• Dustin S. Taylor, 38, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Zachary W. Hamblen, 24, 700 block of East Marylane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Jan S. Taufao, 44, 1500 block of Paige Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tori L. Wible, 51, 200 block of West Griffith Street, Shelburn. Booked 11:21 a.m. Child exploitation.
• David S. Hall, 49, 200 block of North Providence, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Aaron J. Brown, 24, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Richard A. Sandlin, 52, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Troy Hood, 61, 300 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Conversion.
• James R. Jenkins, 31, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Garland E. Pinkston, 54, Greencastle. Booked 6:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• George L. Richey, 50, 600 block of West Main Street, Francisco. Booked 7:35 p.m. Intimidation.
• Christopher R. Porter, 23, 3300 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert J Chlebowski, 39, no address available. Booked 8:42 p.m. Domestic battery and residential entry.
• Steven Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 24, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Ashley N. Carney, 28, 2800 block of Harding, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); driving while suspended; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Jessica R. Milton, 23, 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Sandra R. Sanchez, 32, 800 block of Gardenside Drive, Greencastle. Booked 12:28 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
