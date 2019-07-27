Vigo County Jail Log: July 27, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Harold W. Jones Jr., 37, 900 block of West Allison, West Terre Haute Booked 10:12 a.m. Auto theft.
• Josie C. Hart, 30, 200 block of East Emil Street, Farmersburg. Booked 10:48 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Travis M. Brown, 26, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Kendall Hampton, 33, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Conversion.
• Haley D. Johnson, 20, 200 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Residential entry.
• Briana D. Guerrettaz, 29, 4400 block of South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Neglect of dependant/child violations and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason L. McCullough, 37, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Chad T. McCullough, 33, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; altered gun identification; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• William J. Kennedy, 44, 500 block of Lincoln Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Daven D. Lavalle, 24, 9100 block of Persimmon Lane, Fairbanks. Booked 6:51 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Joshua L. Crews, 26, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of handgun without license.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 36, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Megan L. Rowley, 30, 500 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Christopher L. Dyer, 48, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Failure to appear.
Friday
• David H. McCormick, 66, 1200 block of 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas J. Hausler, 54, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jordan G. Sandoe, 29, 5400 block of Village Green Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald P. Murray, 37, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Frederick M. Fitzpatrick, 45, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James Michael York, 27, 2100 block of Cobblestone Way Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jacob C. Nieft, 20, 6400 block of McDaniel, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Conversion, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
• Troy L. Pemberton, 49, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian W. Scott, 48, 4300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 a.m.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
