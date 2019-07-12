Vigo County Jail Log: July 12, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Brandan R. Bailey, 22, 1800 block of North Tabortown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal mischief, battery against a public safety official and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury.
• Michael L. Scott, 30, 400 block of West Griffith Street, Shelburn. Booked 9:48 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jonathan M. Cox, 32, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard P. Ramey, 38, 500 block of South Fifht Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Parole violation.
• Jeffery K. Weger, 29, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a controlled substance.
• Davis R. Atterson, 18, 400 block of West Trinity Avenue, Shepardsville. Booked 11:01 a.m. Rape.
• Brandon L. Harris, 33, 100 block of East Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian M. Baker, 41, 2100 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Christopher I. Backfish, 20, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance.
• Jason Custer, 30, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Westly E. Noe, 39, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Shane L. Corey, 31, 2300 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Clifton Winslow, 47, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Samantha J. Schatz, 27, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Chase E. Whitman, 28, no address available. Booked 9:07 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua L. Reedy, 31, 1400 block of North First, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Malia J. Wilkinson, 26, 1600 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Friday
• Michael Meneeley, 33, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Danny J. Forbes, 51, 1000 block of Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 12:55 a.m. Auto theft, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Brandon S. Lough, 24, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Justin M. Thomas, 24, 3100 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 2:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amos E. Johnson, 25, 4200 block of South Avery Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.