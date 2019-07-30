Vigo County Jail Log: July 30, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Carl W. Eversole, 57, 2000 block of North Maxwell Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jerome Potter, 66, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Steven E. Baker, 31, 2700 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Conversion and probation order violation.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 34, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and criminal conversion.
• Charles J. Norton, 48, 1100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jessica Lynn McCullough, 29, 1000 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Criminal trespass, conversion, false informing, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael T. Edwards, 21, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Auto theft.
• Robert D. Cox, 33, 2000 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of possess paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Mats S. Alexander, 26, no address available. Booked 11:12 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• Breonna Fayson, 20, 1200 block of Hedgewood, Lafayette. Booked 11:42 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Tuesday
• Charles E. Decker, 31, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Unlawful possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of syringe and criminal trespass.
• Lacosta S. Wilson, 38, no address available. Booked 6:10 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
