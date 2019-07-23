The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday, July 19
• Shawn L. Rich, 48, 1400 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Theft.
• Dustin Ross Higginbotham, 33, 900 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Rufus Riley Dean, 51, 10 block of 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan E. Furnas, 23, 8500 block East Rio Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Thomas R. Beauchman, 25, 1800 block North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 a.m. Robbery.
• Cynthia L. McCoy, 40, 1800 block North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• James William Edmonson, 18, 1600 block North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and escape from lawful detention.
• Scott Wayne Hiter, 45, 1900 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Megan M. Brown, 31, 100 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Conversion.
• Brian William Scott, 48, 1100 block Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Christopher L. Livingston, 30, 5600 block South Winthrop Cour, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
• Mercadies M. Bracken, 23, 1400 block South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Possession of meth.
• Andrew S. Matherly, 34, 3500 block West Old US 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Court order.
• Jordan Leigh Tompkins, 29, 4600 block South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 40, 9800 block South Belmar Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement (two counts), obstruction of justice, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Saturday, July 20
• Jeffrey Robert Whitner, 31, 700 block North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Battery with serious bodily injury.
• Gary Lee Buis, 38, 2900 block East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Battery (2 counts), battery or battery by bodily waste against a family member in presence of a child, and domestic battery.
• Howard E. O'Hair, 42, 1400 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Dominique D. Evans, 30, 10 block of South 21st. St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and battery by bodily waste.
• Matthew Ryan Hogue, 30, 1500 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Michael Andrew Wendland, 34, 2000 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dalton Leslie Brown, 24, 1300 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
