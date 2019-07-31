Vigo County Jail Log: July 31, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Steven R. Lucas, 42, 8500 block of North State Road, Mooresville. Booked 10:44 a.m. Battery, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• James H. Johnson, 54, 4800 block of South Indiana 59, Sandborn. Booked 12:08 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph J. Montgomery, 42, 10 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Small claims.
• Delbert M. Higginbotham, 39, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Crystal S. Griffin, 44, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Conversion.
• Brent Cooper, 36, 1500 block of Chase, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Anthony W Cheesman, 36, South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, reckless driving, habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 2600 block of Jefferson, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Auto theft.
• Colette J. Wieling, 47, 100 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Lashawan Tompkins, 18, 1800 block of North Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Patrick C. Sharp, 32, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute . Booked 8:42 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 36, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joseph Goda, 46, 5100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of legend drug, possession of stolen property, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of syringe, carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
Wednesday
• Webb Fisher, 24, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Disregarding stop sign, driving while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Angel Gilbert, 25, 1300 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua J. Carter, 35, 600 block of Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Court order.
• Stephanie J. Anderson, 32, 5600 block of North Clinton Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.