The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Garry S. Coffey, 38, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. probation order violation
• William Raymond Foster, 20, 1000 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 10:46 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Antonio S. Caruso, 18, 1800 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal conversion.
• Kenneth A. Calvert, 36, 10 block of West Fourth Street, Switz City. Booked 4:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 49, 2000 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in presence of a child less than 16 and resisting law enforcement.
• Kristin Sauer, 48, 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Brian G Robins, 42, 1400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• David W. Wyrick, 54, 2900 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kyle W. Gleason, 29, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Court order.
• James A. Slagley, 44, 600 block of East Greenwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Intimidation, interfere in the reporting of a crime and confinement.
• Michael J. Ebler, 37, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Robert P. Kiefner, 42, 100 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Theft, forgery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Shaw, 29, 2000 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Theft of a firearm.
• Aaron D. McGregor, 33, 500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Probation order violation.
• George M. Deyoung, 54, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shane Cameron Hunter, 19, 2400 block of North Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Conversion.
• Jarrod J. Reiber, 22, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Brett R. Milner, 36, 3000 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Possessing paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Robert L. Smith II, 42, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Vanessa D. Matias, 24, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Shoplifting.
• Brittany N. Fox, 24, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Shoplifting.
• Christopher Marcano, 29, 400 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 a.m. Residential burglary, criminal trespass and domestic battery.
• Ronald L. Reik, 59, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
