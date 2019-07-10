Vigo County Jail Log: July 10, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Camron J. Wormser, 26, 1600 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Richard K. Maloney, 39, 2600 block of Jefferson, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Driving while suspended and criminal conversion.
• Leon C. McCray, 62, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher M. Smith, 45, 1100 block of North Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia (two counts), habitual offender, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Stephen J. Shepard, 39, 7800 block of North Miami Garden, Brazil. Booked 6:04 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jennifer J. Ellinger, 45, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Battery.
• Christopher L. Richardson, 44, 3100 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cassandra L. Aleman, 32, 10 block of Drexmore Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Driving while suspended.
Monday
• Brian D. Moseman, 35, 10 block of Peartree, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Chandra A. Bell, 28, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Max T. Leonard, 52, 900 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Elijah J. McGhee, 24, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Billy R. Tate, 39, 2000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Phillip D. Payne, 57, 1200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Matthew V. Swan, 45, 1100 block of South Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Austin D. Gulley, 24, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Brittany A. Henry, 26, 2000 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Jacob M. Cunningham, 26, 4000 block of East Skidmore Road, Clinton. Booked 7:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deshan Dickerson, 21, 2300 block of Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:54 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Tuesday
• Terra N. Cooksey, 34, 1100 block of North Indiana 53, Brazil. Booked 12:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jerry L. Jenkins, 34, 3100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
