Vigo County Jail Log: July 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Eric E. Blyly, 34, 1300 block of Corby Boulevard, South Bend. Booked 3:12 p.m. Court order.
• Timothy W. Bennett, 41, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste (two counts), battery with bodily injury and battery.
• Jay M. Lewis, 27, 2200 block of East Hawthorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery (two counts).
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 30, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, residential entry, invasion of privacy and battery.
• Jacqueline C. Broughton, 24, South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
Tuesday
• Wesley T. Lindsey, 37, 800 block of Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 12:10 p.m. Habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 28, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Julie A. Bailey, 44, Rosedale. Booked 1:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Koy D. Bennett, 24, 400 block of Antioch West Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Barry Smith, 55, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Sarah A. Poling, 37, 1800 block of North 6½, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Battery.
• Laci M. Sickles, 30, 600 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 6:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Michael Main, 27, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Child molesting (two counts), child solicitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
• Larry P. Prouse III, 37, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Court order.
• Debra A. Pruitt, 59, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph R. Joyce, 46, 500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Brian D. Frye, 34, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Unlawful use of 911 service.
• Kenneth R. Hensley, 52, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 31, 1200 block of Scottsburg. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Wednesday
• Thomas H. Slaughter Jr., 60, 100 block of Westfield Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gary L. Drum, 42, 6400 block of North Pinewood, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of handgun without license; felon in possession of firearm; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.