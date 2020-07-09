Vigo County Jail Log: July 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• John T. Dice, 70, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Michael Ayala, 52, 1400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Conversion.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 37, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Conversion and domestic battery.
• Anthony M. Leonard, 24, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Elmer G. Burk, 55, 1800 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tyler R. Lancaster, 28, 1200 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, stalking and distribution of an intimate image.
• William A. Roberts, 51, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, residential entry, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Logan T. Ochs, 23, 5300 block of East Pine Street, Knox. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
