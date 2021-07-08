Vigo County Jail Log: July 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jacob A. Leber, 24, 400 block of South Ninth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 10:51 a.m. Residential entry.
• Grant M. Cooper, 22, 600 block of South Franklin, Brazil. Booked 11:42 a.m. Conversion, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Damon R. Pruitt, 28, 2300 block of Amber, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 29, 1500 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Joshua D. Gossitt, 22, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and intimidation.
Monday
• Zachary J. Farrell, 29, no address available. Booked 12:21 a.m. Attempted receiving stolen property; burglary (two counts); dealing in methamphetamine; theft; auto theft; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime; conversion; false informing; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Darla J. Wilson, 32, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Charles J. Certain, 24, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Isaac D. Anderson, 42, 200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Christopher J. Miller, 20, 300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
• David L. Cherepkai, 44, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Brent D. Walters, 33, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Michael C. Schmidt, 33, 900 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:17 p.m. Expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Eric E. Blyly, 34, 1300 block of Corby Boulevard, South Bend. Booked 3:12 p.m. Court order.
• Timothy W. Bennett, 41, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste (two counts), battery with bodily injury and battery.
• Jay M. Lewis, 27, 2200 block of East Hawthorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery (two counts).
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 30, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, residential entry, invasion of privacy and battery.
• Jacqueline C. Broughton, 24, South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
Tuesday
• Storm D. Hernandez, 28, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Julie A. Bailey, 44, Rosedale. Booked 1:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Koy D. Bennett, 24, 400 block of Antioch West Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
