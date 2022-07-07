Vigo County Jail Log: July 7, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 30, and July 1 and 2, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 30

• Zachary R. Adkins, 20, no address available. Booked 5:12 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

• Jason M. Boyd, 37, 10 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

• Ashley L. Butler, 39, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.

• Carrie M. Colquitz, 38, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery with bodily injury and battery against a public safety official.

• Amber Cooper, 18, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Bill A. Crouse, 54, 100 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Juan G. Deleon, 45, 1300 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 2:42 p.m. Theft.

• Jordan K. Favre, 22, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Jami D. Garrard, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

• Charles J. Hendren, 24, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Domestic battery.

• Kelly Urbano, 31, 9700 block of North State Road 10, De Motte. Booked 12:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Alan R. Whited, 44, 22100 block of East Clark Road, Dennison, Ill. Booked 12:52 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

• Paul G. Woolley, 57, no address available. Booked 3:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.

July 1

• Moses L. Ellington, 39, 300 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

• Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Grant M. Cooper, 23, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 8:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

• Joshua L. Bedwell, 37, 1000 block of South County Road, Lewis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana.

• Teubrian M. Nicholson, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Child molesting (three counts).

• Michael C. Gorman, 40, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Court order.

• Adam W. Stuckey, 50, 100 block of Holt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 p.m. Public indecency and battery with bodily injury.

• Cornell L. Towles, 54, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts); theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

• Joseph W. Vanderlinden, 51, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Arson.

• Vincent E. Grimes, 52, no address available. Booked 8:43 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

• John V. Baer, 63, 10 block of Fort Harrison Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Andre D. Moody, 38, 1600 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

• James T. Williams III, 30, 2500 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

• Derrick B. Johnson, 56, 500 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

July 2

• John Manley, 19, 6100 block of West Milltown Drive, Farmersburg. Booked 2:14 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Elmer Carlyle, 56, 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 4:23 a.m. Neglect of dependent.

• Jennifer L. Mize, 34, 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Evansville. Booked 4:25 a.m. Neglect of dependent.

• Niki Cosby, 35, 1900 block of Tulip Drive, Pacific, Mich. Booked 5:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

