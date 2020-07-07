Vigo County Jail Log: July 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Eric Evans, 55, 1300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Tammie M. Church, 50, 200 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Daniel L. Sappington, 28, 2600 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevon J. Sanders, 20, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Peary L. Sandifer, 32, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Andrea Lafata, 25, 2000 block of Woodland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• William R. Miller, 30, 1500 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Brittany D. King, 31, 2800 block of Bloomington Lane, Muscatine, Iowa. Booked 7:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan L. Fortner, 43, 900 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, receiving stolen auto parts, escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Riannon Kuykendall, 21, 2100 block of Linden, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jensen L. Kelch, 29, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Dwayne H. Latham, 46, 1900 block of South 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Tuesday
• Stuart J. D'Angelo, 34, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Matthew A. Branham, 36, 8600 block of South 775, Carbon. Booked 1:01 a.m. Criminal trespass; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jamie Withrow, 36, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas A. Williams, 30, 2200 block of Seabury Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. False informing and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Bailey Lawson, 25, 10 block of West Garfield Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:53 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
