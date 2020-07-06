Vigo County Jail Log: July 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Steven M. Willan, 36, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Amanda M. Blacketer, 44, 1100 block of Narrows Road, Marshall. Booked 4:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating while intoxicated.
• William L. Adkins, 38, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Battery, domestic battery, criminal mischief, residential entry, obstruction of justice, false informing, intimidation (two counts), interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.
Monday
• Jeremy E. Stafford, 43, 300 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Heather N. Webster, 22, 2100 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• John K. Miller, 37, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
