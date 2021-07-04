Vigo County Jail Log: July 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 33, 1400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Theodore H. Hemmons, 19, 4800 block of North Pierson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Lucas M. Vilchuck, 31, 1300 block of South Vandyks Street, Pimento. Booked 1 p.m. Conversion and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, no address available. Booked 2:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kendia L. Hassell, 54, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Joseph L. Drury, 35, 1300 block of Murphy Road, Brazil. Booked 3:46 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 32, 2400 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Terry L. Grady, 55, 600 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Court order.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 41, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 p.m. Residential entry.
• Craig D. Turner, 52, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Derrick J. Aynes, 46, 1700 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Habitual traffic offender, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kurst L. Wilson, 55, 200 block of Durkees Ferry Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
• Mychal D. Noble, 30, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday
• Heather L. Raymer, 34, 900 block of Clinton Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Amy L. Clark, 48, 5900 block of South Luckett Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sarah F. Burk, 22, no address available. Booked 12:48 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 200 block of South 23½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Domestic battery (three counts), strangulation, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Keon D. Primus, 33, 2900 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway, Indianapolis. Booked 1:34 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Francis E. Paul, 40, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Christopher G. Wilson, 35, 300 block of Beacon Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jeremy L. Sharp, 44, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Max L. Allsup Jr., 37, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 a.m. Failure to stop after accident.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Gary W. Moran, 35, 4100 block of East County Road, Center Point. Booked 9:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brandon S. McLain, 27, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Daniel D. Pilant, 41, 1400 block of South 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, theft, burglary, burglary of a dwelling, auto theft (two counts) and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Marvin L. Kelly, 43, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Daryan P. Farrell, 27, 2600 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and escape from lawful detention.
• Kelli D. McCan, 40, 1600 block of West Edgemont Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Fraud.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 38, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brett R. Brown, 48, 2800 block of West 400 South, Bloomfield. Booked 5:22 p.m. Court order.
• Jamie S. Smith, 44, 5200 block of East Greenbriar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Court order.
• William L. Pitts, 48, 4100 block of West National Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Conversion.
Saturday
• Jeremiah N. Lamaster, 33, 200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Battery by bodily waste.
• Cameron M. Jones, 29, 100 block of Elizabeth Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Residential entry.
• Devin M Shupe, 26, 1300 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery by body waste.
• Cole A. Martin, 24, 10 block of West Cardonia Wells Street, Brazil. Booked 4:07 a.m. Court order.
• Denee R. Olson, 34, no address available. Booked 8:51 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury and theft (two counts).
• John H. Fuson, 73, 100 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.
• James B. Frye, 55, 10 block of Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 1:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shane J. Johnson, 30, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Vernon Bracken Jr., 27, 1100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Doug E. Loveland, 50, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Mark A. Justice, 36, 1100 block of Freemont Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
