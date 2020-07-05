The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Brent Barnhart, 42, 300 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan R. Steadman, 36, 300 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Nicholas A. Reynolds, 40, 1300 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin E. Reedy, 32, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Charles J. Norton, 49, 2700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donald G. Langford, 58, 3100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Elizabeth R. Durbin, 25, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Driving too fast for conditions, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and learner's permit violation.
• Jack Tanner, 59, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Auto theft and domestic battery (three counts).
• Joshua R. Purcell, 41, 1900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Harley D. Hernandez, 31, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Devin Brenton, 22, 2300 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Burglary.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 37, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ciara R. Burks, 25, 1600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Keiara Beddow, 25, Brazil.Booked 2:05 a.m. Criminal mischief, theft and auto theft.
• Todd A. Jordan, 19, 600 block of East Old Fort Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Falton Tate, 36, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Eric M. Gonser, 34, 400 block of Northwest First Street, Buffalo, Okla. Booked 6:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ashley Templeman, 27, 6200 block of West Us hWY 36, Greencastle. Booked 7:15 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.
• David A. Dunford, 35, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph J. Favre, 53, 400 block of North 42nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Steven M. Willan, 36, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Mark S. Reed, 43, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brooke Moss, 25, 2400 block of Grace Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
