Vigo County Jail Log: July 31, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Harley J. Lamb, 20, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana (two counts), dealing in a controlled substance (two counts), dealing in a look-alike substance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Olivia K. Cleeton, 29, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Court order.
• Mathew L. Conder, 28, 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jay M. Lewis, 26, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Conversion.
• Derrick W. Wilson, 35, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Tammi J. Darkis, 45, 1900 block of n Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
