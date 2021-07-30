Vigo County Jail Log: July 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Brent Hamblen, 48, 300 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Clayton F. Wilson, 29, 100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Anthony B. Martin, 30, 3100 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Russell L. Kindred, 31, 1700 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, 200 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 4:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• John T. Keys, 32, 2800 block of East Thomas, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Improper or no stop lamp, leaky or altered muffler, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Stacey Byerly, 45, 10 block of Phyllis, Spencer. Booked 9:08 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Alyssa Schatz, 23, 1300 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.
• Zachary Hannah, 32, 1300 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Neglect of a dependent; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Richard D. Vestal, 49, 2600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Kathryn E. Goldman, 24, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and neglect of a dependent.
• Jon R. Ice, 25, 8700 block of North County Road 200 East, Shelburn. Booked 11:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated refusal, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Ashley N. Dawson, 32, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Joseph M. Barnett, 31, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Dustin L. Barth, 28, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Kidnapping and residential entry.
• Dalton Dickerson, 18, 2200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
