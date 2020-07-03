The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Audra Lee Kelley, 33, 15000 block South Second Avenue, Blandford. Booked 5:49 p.m. Dealing in meth.
• Ross Edward Davis, 75, 6700 block Fort Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Driving while intoxicated with prior conviction.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Joseph T. Stephens II, 42, Rosedale. Booked 8:39 p.m. Burglary and criminal trespass.
• Harry F. Bolton, 58, 1400 block Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Friday
• Brent Barnhart, 42, 3200 block North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
