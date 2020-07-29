The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Bradley G. Buntain, 55, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Residential entry, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Elora L. Long, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Residential entry and theft.
• Michael R. Bousman, 37, 1200 block of Makeup Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Criminal mischief, theft, auto theft (two counts) and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Richard R. Sollars, 57, 800 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph Dunn, 55, 3100 block of West Kennett Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Zachary J. Norris, 20, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness.
• Raymond L. Haughee, 53, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday
• Cameron J. Aue, 36, 1100 block of Heartwood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Eric L. Throckmorton, 44, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Nichole L. Williams, 30, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James Wilson, 26, 2500 block of South Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lance E. Sell, 49, 3100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Probation violation.
• Robert D. Barrett, 40, 600 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, conversion, dealing controlled substance, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Cheyenne N. Lankford, 20, 4900 block of West Church Street, Mecca. Booked 8:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Ashley B. Conder, 27, 3100 block of West Lambardi Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Conversion.
• Andi Atwood, 23, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Intimidation and battery with bodily injury.
• Sherry J. Lowe, 53, 1400 block of South St Road 63, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• April A. McCloud, 42, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Tuesday
• Tyler D. Floyd, 27, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Stephanie L. Harper, 32, 1300 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 30, no address available. Booked 2:09 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
• Christopher M. Caldwell, 38, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), false informing, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, and possessing paraphernalia.
• Jamie R. Brandenburg, 33, 3800 block of Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and probation order violation.
• James C. Chapman, 31, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal trespass, residential entry, invasion of privacy, confinement and domestic battery.
• Billy E. Rowley, 52, 500 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle in violation of restricted license.
• Carie M. Joab, 45, 500 block of Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 2:39 p.m. Conversion.
• Jaden T. Hensley, 25, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenneth L. McGee, 48, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Joshua R. Purcell, 41, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Daviad M. Kaperak, 42, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brandon W. Timmerman, 41, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dacia A. Barker, 39, 2200 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Cameron M. Jones, 23, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
