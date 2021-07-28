Vigo County Jail Log: July 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, 200 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 7:38 a.m. Criminal trespass and criminal conversion.
• Anthony J. Sudano, 49, 300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement.
• Roxanne L. Jones, 27, 1900 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.
• Damond D. Cobb, 24, Indianapolis. Booked 2:10 p.m. Reckless driving, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Michelle L. Smith, 48, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Conversion.
• Tyler R. Gilbert, 27, 2200 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sandy L. Hise, 52, 3200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, 200 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 7:55 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts) and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday
• Harley D. Hernandez, 32, 1900 block of 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Darrell White, 57, 10 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Intimidation.
• Devin D. Conder, 34, 1200 block of South 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Kasey A. Phelps, 28, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Brandon P. White, 33, 3200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Cemetery mischief and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form.
• Sean M. Stephens, 28, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Wayne R. Porter, 68, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Amy A. Wanninger, 51, 10 block of Morton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Alonzo T. Higginbotham, 46, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Marvin L. Eacret, 29, 2400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Erica D. Demeyer, 44, 2400 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Conversion.
• Anthony J. LeClercq, 38, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Nichole L. Williams, 31, 4400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Domestic battery, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
Wednesday
• Jeremy M. Batchelor, 42, 7700 block of North County Road 675, Brazil. Booked 2:36 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), interference with the reporting of a crime, failure to signal for turn or lane change, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
