Vigo County Jail Log: July 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Bradley G. Buntain, 55, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Residential entry, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Elora L. Long, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Residential entry and theft.
• Michael R. Bousman, 37, 1200 block of Makeup Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Criminal mischief, theft, auto theft (two counts) and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Richard R. Sollars, 57, 800 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph Dunn, 55, 3100 block of West Kennett Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Zachary J. Norris, 20, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness.
• Raymond L. Haughee, 53, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday
• Cameron J. Aue, 36, 1100 block of Heartwood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Eric L. Throckmorton, 44, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Nichole L. Williams, 30, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James Wilson, 26, 2500 block of South Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.