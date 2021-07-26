Vigo County Jail Log: July 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Michael C. Dixon, 70, 300 block of South Indiana 59, Rockville. Booked 9:56 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeremiah N. Lamaster, 33, 200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Marvin L. Kelly, 43, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, 1200 block of Sullivan. Booked 11:55 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graved Road, Brazil. Booked 3:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lindsay T. Paschal, 35, no address available. Booked 4:23 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Billy E. Seeley, 39, no address available. Booked 5:19 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy (two counts) and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Erin E. Alkire, 47, 600 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• David J. Pitts, 23, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement.
• Marlon Caulton, 63, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daldib T. Singh, 29, no address available. Booked 10:38 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
Saturday
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 1700 block of Bennett Street, Kokomo. Booked 12:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kane A. Wilford, 26, 6200 block of West Middletown Road, Farmersburg. Booked 1:18 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Braden M. Wills, 33, 100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael W. Hinkle, 32, 900 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kathryn E. Goldman, 24, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Ryan K. Gehring, 26, 1200 block of South Hale Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and domestic battery.
• Jonathan L. Crabb, 30, 100 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Battery against a public safety official; residential entry; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and disarming a law enforcement officer.
• Kyle M. Mulkins, 25, 2100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Burglary and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Pierre J. Schmitt, 23, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and criminal recklessness.
• Jacob E. White, 36, 900 block of North Sixth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 9:55 p.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
Sunday
• Dylan J. Akers, 26, 800 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Warren J. Patrick, 50, 8600 block of North Baldwin, Brazil. Booked 3:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Mario F. Miranda, 18, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher D. Wood, 44, 1100 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 a.m. Possessing two or more chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance, and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 34, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica L. Rogers, 39, 10 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Derek R. Blair, 49, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Charlie Whitney III, 35, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Domestic battery (four counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Paityn E. Cooper, 19, 3300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalton A. Frazier, 20, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Leigha J. Hendrix, 28, 6300 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Monday
• Joseph A. Cast, 33, 700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• James M. Coleman, 46, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 a.m. Battery by body waste and domestic battery.
• Timothy D. McCalister, 48, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, 200 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 7:38 a.m. Criminal trespass and criminal conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
