Vigo County Jail Log: July 26, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Felix J, Akpabio, 36, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Battery with bodily injury, domestic battery and battery.
• Daniel Duran, 35, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Tyler D. Norris, 22, 1100 block of Ferry Street, Lafayette. Booked 9:31 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Aimee L. Todd, 37, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 10:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Darin M. Jones, 24, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (three counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jackie Olsen, 35, 1600 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 35, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; burglary of a dwelling; theft; false informing; resisting law enforcement (two counts); dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roxanna N. Frakes, 31, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Possession of syringe, theft of a firearm, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Friday
• Carlos A. Hodge, 22, 9100 block of Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:09 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Stephanie C. Nix, 27, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 a.m. Court order.
• Anthony M. Leonard, 24, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Precious M. Limonta, 21, 10 block of South 13½ St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and expired plates.
• David R. Elmerick, 35, 10 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Court order,
• David J. Featherston, 25, 900 block of East Barbara, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana and domestic battery.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 6300 block of West Empire, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
• Michael E. Reid, 70, 1600 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dacoda E. Dixon, 21, 1800 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Conversion.
• Joseph M. Fuller, 23, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jacob M. Hanna, 26, 1900 block of U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 2:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Shane J. Johnson, 29, 6500 block of North Robertson, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Sabrina L. Myrtle, 26, 100 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Earl L. Bayer, 43, 9600 block of Stone Street, Knightsville. Booked 9:28 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charlie Whitney, 34, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Austin C. Stumpe, 19, 300 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jared L. Hayes, 34, 2700 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua D. Estremera, 30, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua W. Poe, 36, 9600 block of Kramer Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
