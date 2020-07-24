Vigo County Jail Log: July 24. 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• James A. Brown, 65, 1100 block of Clear Sky Drive, Avon. Booked 8:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dejaun Howard, 24, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Theft and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Kevin A. Evans, 28, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 p.m. Residential entry, theft and battery with bodily injury.
• Jaylen Walker, 22, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 p.m. Sexual battery, battery by body waste and battery with bodily injury.
• Cody M. Lawson, 21, 900 block of Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
• David A. Dispennett, 34, 5500 block of Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person,
• Frank D. Porter, 22, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 31, 10 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 7:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy and confinement.
• Susan M. Smith, 50, 600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Annette L. Turner, 32, 1200 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jacob C. Nieft, 21, 6400 block of McDaniel Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Domestic battery, conversion and residential entry.
• Dylin M. Hurlow, 24, 1300 block of Woodley, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Autumn S. Goffinet, 40, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Charles J. Hendren, 22, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jackielee Morgan, 27, 5300 block of State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and altered interim license plate,
Thursday
• Michael W. Sharp, 20, 5600 block of West Illiana Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Arson.
• Felix Akbio, 36, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Battery with bodily injury, domestic battery and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
