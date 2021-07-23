Vigo County Jail Log: July 23, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Sarah K. Vore, 31, 5500 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul D. Dillingham, 44, no address available. Booked 10:40 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Neil A. Toth, 40, 300 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Billy R. Tate, 41, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David L. Bell, 32, 1300 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 p.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Charles A. Cooper, 35, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Intimidation.
• Jessica R. Milton, 25, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, improper or no stop lamp, improper or no tail or plate light, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ethan E. Kelsheimer, 19, 100 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 6:11 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and leaving the scene of a fatality crash.
• William C. Laycock, 54, 200 block of South Hobson, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Conversion (two counts).
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, 10 block of West Ferris, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Devin S. Shelby, 38, 9600 block of Spur Line Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Sandra K. Legrand, 66, 900 block of South Madison Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 9:20 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime.
• Chasity J. Akers, 43, 600 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Leslie J. Poe, 43, 3700 block of East Isabell Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, 800 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Phillip S. Khoulis, 27, 100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
