Vigo County Jail Log: July 22, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Christopher J. Lanning, 41, 600 block of North Otter Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kyle Rose, 30, no address available. Booked 1:46 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Amber M. Hamilton, 38, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul M. Luci, 34, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Arson.
• Bobbie J. Drueke, 40, 10 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kyler S. Key, 29, 2400 block of Easy Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jerry S. Phelps, 25, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Chase E. Whitman, 30, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Austin A. Byrley, 23, 9500 block of North Linderman Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Christopher S. Sickles, 30, 2200 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating with expired tags and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Kevin R. Harris, 26, 800 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christina A. Sheridan, 40, 1400 block of East 775th Avenue, Robinson, Ill. Booked 11:16 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery with bodily injury.
• Jamie L. Shepherd, 50, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Matthew D. Boswell, 24, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Amy A. Wanninger, 51, 600 block of Martin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Reckless driving and criminal mischief.
• Rachael M. Jumper, 23, 15100 block of Florida 62, Parrish, Fla. Booked 2:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean E. Mitchell, 39, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
• William H. Leonard, 26, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Taylor N. Okulovich, 23, 10 block of South Grant, Brazil. Booked 2:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua S. Martin, 41, 1200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
