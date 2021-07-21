Vigo County Jail Log: July 22, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Danny R. Bemis, 56, 100 block of Easthalt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David L. Cherepkai, 44, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dennis A. Deluca, 27, no address available. Booked 2:02 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, escape from lawful detention, possession of marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samantha J. Schatz, 29, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Frankie L. Deweese, 52, 10 block of South Main Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:22 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement, criminal mischief, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 33, 2400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Burglary.
• Christopher F. Deneca, 33, 200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael Sherrill, 32, 3100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin L. Switzer, 27, 400 block of South 10th, Marshall, Ill. Booked 6:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Timothy A. Johnson, 38, no address available. Booked 7:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• William A. Heyman, 42, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Tony L. Sly, 54, 3200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Ariel L. Loney, 25, 1100 block of Southgate Drive, Brazil. Booked 9:45 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Santana L. Barnhill, 35, no address available. Booked 9:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Gary L. Julian, 54, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph A. Ricketts, 30, no address available. Booked 11:33 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, carrying handgun without license, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, expired plates and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Tuesday
• Gregory W. Denbo, 38, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gage R. Joy, 21, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling; residential entry; theft; false informing; resisting law enforcement (two counts); escape from lawful detention; intimidation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jackielee Morgan, 28, 5900 block of West Concannon, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 a.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Christopher J. Bettridge, 35, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Jacob A. Comstock, 37, 10 block of South Pine Street, Vermillion , Ill. Booked 10:28 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Geoffrey F. Ewan, 42, 1800 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Burglary and petition to revoke direct placement.
• Angel M. Budd, 29, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Sarah A. Poling, 37, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Codi G. Nesbit, 32, 700 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Forgery; obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns; and unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance.
• Kali V. Anderson, 25, 1800 block of Blaine Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Conversion.
• Tracy L. Hiatt, 52, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Melissa Harrington, 40, 10 block of North Charles B Hall, Brazil. Booked 11:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Melissa D. Clark, 49, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and out-of-county warrant.
• George W. Scott, 28, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, residential entry and escape from lawful detention.
• Devin M. Joyner, 23, 100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
