Vigo County Jail Log: July 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 31, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Bryon Reeves, 39, 500 block of Harris Street, Sullivan. Booked 2 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 25, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery (two counts).
• William J. Hopkins Jr., 35, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joshua A. Steele, 36, Vigo County Jail, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. False informing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Johnny A. Bailey, 29, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Corey J. Alexander, 31, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael Smith, 38, 100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Maron E. Mitchell, 32, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Possession of handgun without license; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Wednesday
• Anthony R. Chambers, 44, 100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Thomas J. Denny, 26, 4900 block of North Roosevelt Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• James R. Jenkins, 32, 1800 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Leo R. LeClercq, 48, 1900 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.