Vigo County Jail Log: July 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jessica R. Dulin, 30, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Clarence H. Fagg, 48, no address available. Booked 9:02 a.m. Possessing paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shirley C. Milner, 49, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Criminal trespass, false informing, escape from lawful detention, criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Don W. Norris, 35, 3800 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Mathew J. Stewart, 38, 9600 block of Collie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Berg, 59, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
