Vigo County Jail Log: July 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Kayla S. Wilson, 23, 200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Devin M. Joyner, 22, no address available. Booked 1:58 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jeremy L. Sharp, 43, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Court order.
• Harley Seeling, 19, 10 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and resisting law enforcement.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tyson N. Conwell, 41, 300 block of Treeline Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Auto theft.
• Steven Barger, 30, 200 block of West County Road 200, Danville. Booked 9:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Monday
• Jessica R. Dulin, 30, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
