The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Ariana Christine Phillips, 31, 2000 block North 13 1/2 Street , Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery with a deadly weapon.
• Wesley Rashaad Hammond, 21, 2000 block North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 p.m. Intimidation.
• Roxanne Marie Rigdon, 38, 200 block Alexander, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:23 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Derek R. Smith, 28, 600 block South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:46 p.m. Possession of marijuana (2 counts), driving with a controlled Substance or its metabolite in the body, and driving while intoxicated.
• Wayne R. Porter, 67, 600 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Deanna K. Arnold-Golish, 46, 400 block South Kentucky, Shelburn. Booked 6:39 p.m. Check fraud.
• Joshua Michael Cooper, 27, 1900 block North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
Thursday
• Cody D. Hyten, 24, 2300 block Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Kenya L. Norton, 29, 700 block South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while intoxicated with a passenger under age 18.
• Devon Dwayne Porter, 19, 1600 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Battery with serious bodily injury.
• Robert Ernest Johnson, 37, 200 block North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.