Vigo County Jail Log: July 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Brodie M. Hensley, 24, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Daryan P. Farrell, 26, 2600 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and theft.
• Jamie N. Hamilton, 31, 7500 block of South Maple Lane, Carlisle. Booked 11:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Amber White, 41, 300 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Crystal R. Massutti, 39, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James C. Wilson, 47, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Robert E. Daub, 24, 1100 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Danny Riley, 31, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts), domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Brooklyn K. Lucas, 23, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua M. Cooper, 27, 1900 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jessica L. Hinkle, 36, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery by bodily waste and battery.
Saturday
• Dennis A. Deluca, 26, 100 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Bakari F. Ward, 43, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Disorderly conduct, refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Patrick Stone, 58, 7700 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• John Dickson II, 42, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Court order.
• Toby L. Cook, 38, 400 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:02 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance (two counts), false informing, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Justin L. Ricketts, 31, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; and possessing paraphernalia.
• Mercadies M. Bracken, 24, 2700 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Conversion.
• Donald R. Bracken, 45, 10 block of East Van Buren Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 9:22 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
Sunday
• Kimberly S. Whitkanack, 35, 10 block of Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 2:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicole Myers, 36, Jacksonville, Fla. Booked 2:27 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael C. Dixon, 69, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; theft; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Rex M. Johnson, 54, 1600 block of West North Street, Kokomo. Booked 3:17 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Chase A. Crary, 26, 10 block of East Southglen Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:09 a.m. Disorderly conduct; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Marcos Campas, 26, 1600 block of Sneffels Street, Montrose, Colo. Booked 4:11 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Terrence L. Bell, 27, 2600 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Disorderly conduct, battery with moderate bodily injury and battery with bodily injury.
• Tyler D. Norris, 22, 7400 block of North 40th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
