Vigo County Jail Log: July 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Rocky J. Hamburg, 34, no address available. Booked 4:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Juliet R. Johnson, 28, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Patrick A. Lehman, 22, 3600 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Battery against public safety official and escape from lawful detention.
• Amanda S. Gillie, 33, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael A. Norris, 29, 10 block of East Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Fredrick E. Coe, 42, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Camille M. Barnes, 48, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brandi Edington, 31, 500 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christian T. Frye, 50, 300 block of Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Denim L. Matchett, 25, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, burglary and residential entry.
• Dakota S. Bluck, 22, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Strangulation.
• Remington S. Diaz-Hernandez, 30, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and theft.
Saturday
• Trent A. Sillery, 28, Richmond. Booked 2:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Cameron M. Jones, 24, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Jeff D. Valandingham, 48, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and criminal mischief.
• Rico R. Spillers, 27, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; domestic battery; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• George R. Foster III, 30, 1100 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 6:44 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and criminal recklessness if the person committed aggressive driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Summerlyn G. Bullock, 20, 2700 block of Anna Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 10:57 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Emily N. Branch, 26, 3300 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sunday
• Austin T. Jester, 30, 200 block of East 16th Street, Muncie. Booked 1:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jacob T. Jedlicka, 22, 2100 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kaycee A. Harris, 23, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Matthew V. Swan, 47, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Theft, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zashawn F. Suggs, 20, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeff L. Selby II, 40, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Emily S. Heleine, 35, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
