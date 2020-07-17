The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher Wood, 45, 900 block West Allison, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday
• Christy A. Montgomery, 40, 1300 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Burglary, and theft (2 counts).
• Carolyn S. Mckinney, 42, 3200 block East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Miranda J. Priehs, 28, 1500 block Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery against a public safety official.
• Daniel Lee Biglin, 29, 5300 block North 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, and domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
• Alison A. Hall, 24, 5200 block East Greenbriar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
