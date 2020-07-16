The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Christopher Michael Foster, 26, 2400 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior conviction within the past 10 years.
• Brittany Kay Sebastian, 32, 3700 block East Creal, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, burglary and conversion.
• Kaylee M. Compton, 25, 400 block South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to endangered adult.
• Matthew Levi Phillips, 29, 1300 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, invasion of privacy and possession of meth.
• Jerry Lee Jenkins, 35, 3100 block North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Danny Riley, 31, 1400 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Intimidation.
• Alfred Branch, 53, 2800 block Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Alexia M. March, 22, 2000 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance, dealing/possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, visiting a common nuisance (2 counts).
• Kenneth A. Walker, 49, 6600 block North Ericson, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possesssion of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance, dealing/possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, and maintaining a common nuisance (2 counts).
• Julian Lavelle Thomas, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury to another person.
Thursday
• Douglas Ray Spacht, 30, 2100 block Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Conversion.
• Ruben Francis Floyd, 47, 8400 block North Baldwin Street, Brazil. Booked 12:21 a.m. Auto theft, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• David D. Long, 21, 3400 block South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.
• Isabel Cheek, 39, 5800 block South Amo Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person under age 18.
• Kelly Ann Timmons, 24, 2400 block North Baker Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Driving while intoxicated with endangerment.
• Jeremy D. Killough, 40, 800 block McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Possession of meth.
• Marie Louise Schmitt, 36, 3200 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Auto theft and possession methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
