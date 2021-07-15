Vigo County Jail Log: July 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Shane T. Purcell, 27, 10 block of Main, Williamsport. Booked 11:12 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Richard A. Gussler, 30, 800 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Shawna L. Cunning, 32, 1300 block of North 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 p.m. Domestic battery; domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Angela M. Lewis, 49, 1800 block of Riverbirch Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent.
• Darius M. Cooper, 27, 6800 block of Eagle Point Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2 p.m. Court order.
• Joshawa S. Collins, 34, 200 block of West Harris Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:01 p.m. Parole violation.
• Gabrielle E. Sappington, 24, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Thursday
• Brennon L. Vanatti, 23, 1600 block of Country Walk Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
