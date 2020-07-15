Vigo County Jail Log: July 15, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• David R. Tarvin, 38, Farmersburg. Booked 9:50 a.m. Theft.
• Joshua J. Tompkins, 25, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert L. Washington, 39, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ryan Stough, 45, 10 block of Park Place Drive, Brazil. Booked 4:20 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), resisting law enforcement and criminal conversion.
• Sara J. Frazier, 38, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.
• Arron Rodriguez, 33, 2900 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brittney M. Barrett, 31, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Lionel P. Prouse, 35, 1700 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,
Wednesday
• Guy M. Bosserman, 66, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 a.m. Intimidation, invasion of privacy (two counts) and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Brad M. Hayes, 43, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
