Vigo County Jail Log: July 14, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 7 and 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
July 7
• William C. Lozier, 29, no address available. Booked 8:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin M. Cunningham, 25, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Battery by bodily waste, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and intimidation.
• Michael L. Rich, 23, 10 block of South Sweetleaf Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Chelsie W. Neese, 31, 2600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 p.m. Failure to comply with travel warning, possession of a syringe, burglary, theft (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathan Mills, 26, 200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie E. Lucas, 37, 3200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Arson.
• Kenneth F. Stewart, 49, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dana K. Rutledge, 34, 100 block of South 11½, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael E. Reid, 72, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Nylashia A. Fuller, 19, 1700 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Vontrell D. Maxwell, 28, 1800 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Court order.
• Dennis Knox, 63, 1200 block of Fifth Street, Hobert. Booked 7:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and out-of-county warrant.
• Jay D. Lindley, 48, 3300 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and invasion of privacy.
• Zachary E. Krise, 34, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
July 8
• Abigale L. Lowe, 27, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kelli N. Pitts, 32, 500 block of South Vine, Indianapolis. Booked 1:03 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant.
• Anna R. Roach, 24, 2600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Becky J. Toney, 51, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Michael A. Griffith, 26, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael L. Reed, 48, 6000 block of Birch Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Devin M. Joyner, 24, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; theft from motor vehicle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• David K. Rudisel, 65, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Shelby N. Deweese, 29, 1200 block of East State Road, Brazil. Booked 5:18 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenneth W. Kauffman, 33, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 p.m. Court order.
• Robert Bryan, 47, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronnie D. Deetz II, 44, 3700 block of West State Road, Cory. Booked 8:24 p.m. Failure to appear, operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher S. Critchlow, 41, 9300 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
July 9
• Giulianna R. D'Amico, 21, 2900 block of Krumbhaar, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brian Lee Cox II, 40, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Auto theft and criminal mischief.
• Michael L. Holton, 38, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Michael O. Shauntee, 37, 2400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
