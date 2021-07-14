Vigo County Jail Log: July 14, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Ossie E. Tompkins, 32, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Stanley L. Joy, 28, 1100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joseph A. West, 35, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Stacey L. Hopton, 48, 4200 block of East Beulah Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (three counts), failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, failure to register, failure of occupant to use safety belt, no operator's license in possession and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Melanie M. Voss, 44, 1400 block of South 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Aleisa Y. Ekine, 55, 100 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and invasion of privacy.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, no address available. Booked 3:12 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph S. Miller, 29, no address available. Booked 4:37 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy (three counts), possession of a syringe, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of syringe and burglary of a dwelling.
• William H. Elleman, 53, 400 block of Milton Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 a.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jackie D. Olson, 36, 1600 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin J. Hege, 35, 1400 block of East Green Drive, Lewis. Booked 11:38 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
• Thomas A. Morson, 26, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Christina A. Rogers, 41, 1200 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Theft.
• Lucas M. Vilchuck, 31, 1300 block of South Vandyks Street, Pimento. Booked 4:59 p.m. Check fraud, auto theft and criminal mischief.
• Larry McCullough, 42, 400 block of Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Mekhi A. Stewart, 21, 10 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and pointing a firearm.
• Jack D. Edwards, 46, 3900 block of West County Road 675 North, Brazil. Booked 10:41 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Thursday
• Deangelo L. Jones, 27, 1200 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Christopher D. Wood, 44, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Frances A. Glasgow, 35, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Thadias J. Carpenter, 27, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath or chemical test, and reckless driving.
• Joshua Swartzentruber, 30, 300 block of Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:04 a.m. Possession of a narcotic drug.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
