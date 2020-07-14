Vigo County Jail Log: July 14, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Harry Laycock, 51, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 a.m. Conversion.
• Crystal S. Griffin, 45, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 a.m. Conversion.
• Emily E. Eaker, 36, 4800 block of Wilkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Criminal trespass, residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerry J. Jackson, 44, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robin M. Arndell, 37, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. BAttery with serious bodily injury.
• Misty T. Hastings, 41, no address available. Booked 3:24 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft, dealing in methamphetamine (three counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Richard E. Corns, 26, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury,
• Noah A. Day, 21, 900 block of West Ferris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Conversion.
• William C. Laycock, 53, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Conversion.
• Aaron L. Hires, 26, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Tuesday
• Brandy N. Liffick, 27, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tramauryia Hunter, 22, 10 block of Windsor Road, Marion, Ark. Booked 2:45 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew J. Hojem, 34, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Alicia M. English, 39, 200 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Battery with serious bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.