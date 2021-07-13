Vigo County Jail Log: July 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jon D. Pastorius, 29, 4500 block of North Sunnyside Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Peyton A. Walters, 19, 2300 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Theft of a firearm and auto theft.
• Ernest E. Hughes III, 29, 2300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:59 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Jenson C. Joy, 24, 200 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Savana M. Frost, 31, 200 block of North Railroad, Shelburn. Booked 4:09 p.m. Possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry D. Bault, 59, 200 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Impersonation of a public servant.
• Lewis E. Wallace, 49, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Conversion.
• Tammy L. Hay, 48, 800 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Saturday
• Russell E. Swaim, 47, 3100 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry J. Prouse, 60, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrew Gallagher, 25, 1800 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• John M. Bays, 44, 10 block of North Chicago Street, Sidell, Ill. Booked 1:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Sidney D. Bolden, 53, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bradley A. Moore, 35, 600 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Charles R. Moran, 38, 600 block of South Forest Avenue, Brazil. Booked 4:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Chad F. Butts, 36, 1100 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Casey Stouder, 29, 200 block of North Grant Street, Brownsburg. Booked 9:08 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kevin L. Joyner, 24, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• David E. Cravens, 33, 500 block of North Highland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:26 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Harry D. Stillman, 46, 1600 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, expired plates, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Brett R. Milner, 38, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brandon M. Orman, 32, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Improper motorcycle license endorsement, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Alexander J. Atkinson, 22, 2900 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Jared McClaskey, 37, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Scott A. Hockman, 50, 2500 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Tyler C. Livingston, 26, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Kevin R. Spurrier, 47, 10 block of Maple Street, Greencastle. Booked 3:32 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Ramona M. West, 61, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Joesph R. Derigo, 29, 3200 block of West Princeton Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David L. Cherepkai, 44, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Marvel D. Cooper, 38, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jason D. Wilds, 39, 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kiel T. Morris, 20, 700 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Travis J. Buck, 22, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Christopher P. Stapert, 34, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Leah J. Kraemer, 23, 1800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Catherine M. Reed, 30, 10 block of West Monroe, Shelburn. Booked 11:25 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
Monday
• Michael D. Lowery, 27, 100 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Burglary; theft (three counts); forgery; scheme to defraud bank; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of paraphernalia; and resisting law enforcement.
• Bradley A. Eaglin, 40, 9800 block of North County Road 200 East, Brazil. Booked 6:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Skyler F. Mann, 25, Cloverdale. Booked 6:37 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
