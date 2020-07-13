Vigo County Jail Log: July 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jauston J. Huerta, 50, 800 block of Westmore Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:27 a.m. Court order.
• Andrew L. Butts, 24, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Matthew J. Kabbany, 26, 1700 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.
• Ronald J. Decker, 29, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Theft of a firearm; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in methamphetamine (three counts); dealing in marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Edwin B. Phillips, 64, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Intimidation.
• Alexander C. Garrison, 23, 8100 block of Shottery, Indianapolis. Booked 11:15 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Monday
• Shrome W. Binkley, 28, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 a.m. Residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.