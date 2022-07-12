Vigo County Jail Log: July 12, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 4, 5 and 6, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

July 4

• Travis J. Snowden, 32, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 a.m. Auto theft and burglary.

• Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.

• Rick R. Orman, 51, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Criminal trespass, public indecency and possession of paraphernalia.

• Eddie J. Owens, 34, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Sexual battery and public indecency.

• Richard E. Durbin Jr., 45, 10 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

July 5

• Gerald Clark, 55, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

• Dustin B. Turner, 45, 3500 block of East Marquette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and battery with bodily injury.

• Montreal T. Snodey, 27, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Alexander O. Springer, 55, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Intimidation.

• Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Hick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

• Vernon L. Eversole, 51, 500 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Murder (two counts), robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, pointing loaded firearm at another person and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

• Justin J. Morson, 19, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

• Cortney Brenton, 25, 900 block of East Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft, false reporting and resisting law enforcement.

• Jason K. Girdler, 40, 200 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

• Dustin E. Day, 36, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Rolynda E. Hillman, 32, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Richie A. Johnson, 36, 2300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Timothy W. Bennett, 42, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

• Brandy J. Luci, 33, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

July 6

• Amber N. Yingst, 31, 1400 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tags

Trending Video