Vigo County Jail Log: July 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Robert J. Matherly, 52, 200 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Criss V. Nelson, 39, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts).
Friday
• Matthew Rogan, 20, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Alfonso P. Casaday, 23, 1700 block of Cobblestone Way South, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Malik Alshammori, 20, 600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Aaron A. Lowe, 31, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Theft.
• Timothy J. Bradley, 21, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Brandon J. Huber, 39, 4500 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 p.m. Strangulation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Brett M. Britton, 18, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Abraham H. Vestal, 38, 100 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William L. Adkins, 38, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian W. Otte, 41, 3000 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Craig R. Spencer, 33, 700 block of Franklin Street, Worcester, Mass. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Carlesia Clark, 30, 300 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Garryd Yager, 22, 600 block of Monterrey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William A. Roberts, 51, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Thomas D. Long, 24, 2300 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Joseph M. Taylor, 50, 200 block of South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
