Vigo County Jail Log: July 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Thomas H. Slaughter Jr., 60, 100 block of Westfield Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• William C. Turner, 30, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Rape.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 38, 1200 block of Wild Rose Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 a.m. Domestic battery by bodily waste, domestic battery, strangulation, burglary, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Darian R. Tyler, 19, 2400 block of North 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and felon in possession of firearm.
• Devonte J. Schnarr, 22, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Amber R. Osborne, 43, 10 block of Jefferson, Hymera. Booked 1:31 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 41, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Gary R. Turner, 53, 2300 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah E. Cox, 37, 300 block of South Indiana 341, Hillsboro. Booked 8:10 p.m. Theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael A. Richardson, 51, 500 block of North Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 9:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and dealing in paraphernalia.
• Dante L. Pettus, 30, 200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Sean M. Stephens, 28, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday
• Hannah J. Weaver, 20, 10 block of South Logan Street, Cayuga. Booked 12:19 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Gerald L. Gilbert, 50, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Dillon L. Kite, 28, 300 block of North Alabama, Brazil. Booked 3:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Peyton M. Hockman, 21, 10 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Intimidation.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 41, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Jason Boggs, 46, no address available. Booked 3:08 p.m. Parole violation.
• Christopher M. Dover, 43, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Michael L. Desue, 57, 1800 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Court order.
• Dakota W. Martin, 31, 7300 block of South County Road, Reelsville. Booked 3:58 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jackie W. Thomas, 63, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
• Cody M. Lawson, 22, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 8:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Crystal S. Griffin, 46, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Conversion.
• Jessi L. Lindley, 34, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Domestic battery; domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); neglect of dependent; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Megan D. Edwards, 25, 2000 block of North Harding Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Friday
• John R. Crowe, 29, 2800 block of Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Receiving stolen auto parts.
• Jon D. Pastorius, 29, 4500 block of North Sunnyside Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
