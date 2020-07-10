The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Kolten P. Wilkinson, 25, 7900 block Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
• Jason Paul Dawson, 33, 2400 block Kings Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
• Randal Dean Utterback, 62, 2100 block Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth, manufacture/dealing meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Douglas Robert Coppock II, 38, 4400 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Jonathan Cox, 40, 2200 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16.
Thursday
• Seth Ivan Beasley, 28, 1600 block North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:09 a.m. Domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Holly Marie Edmonson, 22, 1600 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
