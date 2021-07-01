Vigo County Jail Log: July 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• James J. Mahurin, 26, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Probation violation (two counts) and out-of-county warrant.
• David E. Ford, 59, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ethan W. Witvoet, 31, 300 block of West State Road, Farmersburg. Booked 1:02 p.m. Court order.
• Adam D. Dean, 29, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Neglect of dependent and domestic battery.
• James R. Montgomery III, 30, 400 block of Osborn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Probation violation.
• Brian A. Hollingsworth, 32, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, intimidation and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Antoine M. McDonald, 28, 10 block of West 71st Street, Chicago, Ill. Booked 3:50 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy (two counts), burglary and domestic battery.
• Joshua R. Purcell, 42, 1500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Theft and auto theft.
• Keith J. Barbour, 22, 4500 block of Elm Drive, Newburgh. Booked 5:47 p.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
• Helen M. Carpenter, 30, 2300 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, license plate improperly made, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joshua A. Wilson, 40, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Tyrone T. Ayon, 41, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Samuel J. Smith, 26, 300 block of West Edwards, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
