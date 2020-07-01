Vigo County Jail Log: July 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Tommy Dycus, 40, 5300 block of North 6½, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; and possessing a lookalike substance.
• Nathaniel R. Smith, 26, 5600 block of west Indiana 46, Ellettsville. Booked 1 p.m. Residential entry.
• John D. Akers, 35, 35100 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Sidney W. Cobb, 31, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Battery, intimidation, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Bradley A. Totten, 32, 2900 block of Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possessing paraphernalia.
• Ramsey L. Larison, 23, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Contempt of court.
• Rebecca A. Pryor, 37, 400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Theft and invasion of privacy.
• Paul E. Bedwell, 29, 400 block of North Meridian, Jasonville. Booked 6:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert E. Richey, 38, 900 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 1300 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dennis E. Wingo, 38, 10 block of North Walker Street, Poseyville. Booked 12:36 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Hunter D. Erwin, 33, 5000 block of Virginia Drive, Newburgh. Booked 1:15 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 19, 100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
